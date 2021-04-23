2010 Chrysler Town & Country

+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2010 Chrysler Town and Country
4.0L V6 engine, front wheel drive, 6 speed automatic transmission
Well maintained and well optioned Chrysler Minivan ! Power everything, power windows front and rear, mirrors, rear doors, tailgate, seats.
USB and AUX inputs, rear seat DVD entertainment screen, rear climate controls
Stow and Go 2nd and 3rd row seats, sunroof, roof racks
$8,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
