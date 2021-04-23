Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

4.0L

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

168,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7010216
  • Stock #: 0421-115
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX5AR328453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2010 Chrysler Town and Country

4.0L V6 engine, front wheel drive, 6 speed automatic transmission

Well maintained and well optioned Chrysler Minivan ! Power everything, power windows front and rear, mirrors, rear doors, tailgate, seats.

USB and AUX inputs, rear seat DVD entertainment screen, rear climate controls

Stow and Go 2nd and 3rd row seats, sunroof, roof racks

$8,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

