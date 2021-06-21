2010 Chrysler Town & Country

+ taxes & licensing
Only 127,625 Miles! This Chrysler Town & Country boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Right pwr sliding door, Pwr liftgate, Pwr adjustable pedals.*This Chrysler Town & Country Comes Equipped with These Options *28K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , PWR SUNROOF -inc: 3-zone auto climate control, air filter, MEDIUM SLATE SEATS, MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 6.5" touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera, media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 2nd & 3rd row 9" video screens, 6.5" touch-screen display, video remote control, wireless headphones, UConnect phone w/voice command, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, ParkView rear back-up camera, iPod control, BLACKBERRY PEARL, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 ENGINE (STD).*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
