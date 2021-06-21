Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

127,625 KM

Details Description Features

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

SELF CERTIFY!!

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

127,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7349963
  Stock #: 21311A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blackberry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 127,625 Miles! This Chrysler Town & Country boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Right pwr sliding door, Pwr liftgate, Pwr adjustable pedals.*This Chrysler Town & Country Comes Equipped with These Options *28K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , PWR SUNROOF -inc: 3-zone auto climate control, air filter, MEDIUM SLATE SEATS, MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 6.5" touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera, media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 2nd & 3rd row 9" video screens, 6.5" touch-screen display, video remote control, wireless headphones, UConnect phone w/voice command, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, ParkView rear back-up camera, iPod control, BLACKBERRY PEARL, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 ENGINE (STD).*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Medium Slate Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 ENGINE (STD)
BLACKBERRY PEARL
MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service provided media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player hard disk drive 2nd & 3rd row 9" video screens 6.5" touch-screen display video remote control wireless headphones UCon...
17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: Bridgestone brand tires
28K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player hard disk drive 6.5" touch-screen display audio input jack ParkView rear backup camera
PWR SUNROOF -inc: 3-zone auto climate control air filter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

