Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Challenger

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Challenger

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  1. 5406827
  2. 5406827
  3. 5406827
  4. 5406827
  5. 5406827
  6. 5406827
  7. 5406827
  8. 5406827
  9. 5406827
  10. 5406827
  11. 5406827
  12. 5406827
  13. 5406827
  14. 5406827
  15. 5406827
  16. 5406827
  17. 5406827
  18. 5406827
  19. 5406827
  20. 5406827
  21. 5406827
  22. 5406827
  23. 5406827
  24. 5406827
  25. 5406827
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5406827
  • Stock #: 0720-109
  • VIN: 2B3CJ5DT3AH121941

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torred (Red)
  • Interior Colour Dark slate gray (RLDV)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0720-109
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic

Classic styling meets modern comfort!
5.7L Hemi V8, automatic transmission - 372 horsepower, 400lb/ft of torque!
Sunroof, heated leather seats, cruise control
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Brake/Park Interlock
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Halogen Headlamps
Passenger assist handle
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
12V centre console pwr outlet
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour fascias
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Integrated rear window antenna
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tip Start
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Trunk lamp
160-amp alternator
Floor Carpet
Front license plate bracket
8-way pwr driver seat
Pwr trunklid release
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Body-colour mirrors
Bodyside Stripe
Functional Hood Scoop
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
Rear body-colour spoiler
Front reading/map lamps
(5) 3-point seat belts
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff
Air conditioning w/front & rear climate control outlets
Bright fuel filler door
Driver & passenger manual lumbar
Dual-note electric horns
Floor console-inc: fore/aft slide armrest
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Rear armrest w/cupholder
Rear courtesy lamps
Satin chrome grill
Supplemental front side airbag
Variable-intermittent wipers
Visors w/illuminated mirrors
3.06 Axle Ratio
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE
Dual exhaust w/bright tips
Independent performance suspension
276 watt amp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2010 Dodge Challenge...
 136,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 FX4
 172,036 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 112,686 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory