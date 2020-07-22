2010 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Brake/Park Interlock Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Halogen Headlamps Passenger assist handle Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Instrument cluster w/tachometer 12V centre console pwr outlet Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Body-colour fascias Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr accessory delay Media / Nav / Comm Integrated rear window antenna Seating Rear 60/40 folding bench seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Tip Start Leather-wrapped steering wheel Trunk lamp 160-amp alternator Floor Carpet Front license plate bracket 8-way pwr driver seat Pwr trunklid release Child seat upper tether anchorages Body-colour mirrors Bodyside Stripe Functional Hood Scoop Illuminated Door Pull Handles Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags Rear body-colour spoiler Front reading/map lamps (5) 3-point seat belts Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff Air conditioning w/front & rear climate control outlets Bright fuel filler door Driver & passenger manual lumbar Dual-note electric horns Floor console-inc: fore/aft slide armrest Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down Rear armrest w/cupholder Rear courtesy lamps Satin chrome grill Supplemental front side airbag Variable-intermittent wipers Visors w/illuminated mirrors 3.06 Axle Ratio Performance pwr rack & pinion steering 730 CCA maintenance-free battery 5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE Dual exhaust w/bright tips Independent performance suspension 276 watt amp

