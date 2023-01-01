$6,000+ tax & licensing
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - Power Windows
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
92,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10624899
- Stock #: N01QA657W
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR311266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,112 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 92,112 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Flexible
Driver reverse tilt mirror
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Overall Length: 5,144 mm
Overall Width: 2,000 mm
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5