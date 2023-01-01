2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 1 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10624899

10624899 Stock #: N01QA657W

N01QA657W VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR311266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,112 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Flexible Driver reverse tilt mirror Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Overall height: 1,750 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm Rear Head Room: 997 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 923 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L Curb weight: 1,960 kg Overall Length: 5,144 mm Overall Width: 2,000 mm Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

