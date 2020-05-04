Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-AS/IS

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4971021
  • Stock #: U9366W
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR171918
Exterior Colour
Blackberry Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Light Shale
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, iPod control, DRIVER 8-WAY PWR SEAT.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, black side rails & crossbars, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, front & rear easy clean floor mats, floor console w/cupholders , DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DARK SLATE SEATS, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator, 3-zone auto temp control, instrument panel satin silver bezel, rear air cond w/heater, BLACKBERRY PEARL, BLACK SIDE RAILS & CROSSBARS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent nine-inch video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • 2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Black Side Rails & Crossbars
  • Driver 8-way pwr seat
  • BLACKBERRY PEARL
  • DARK SLATE SEATS
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
  • DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
  • 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
  • CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel rear air cond w/heater
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone iPod control
  • 24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

