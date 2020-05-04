2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, iPod control, DRIVER 8-WAY PWR SEAT.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, black side rails & crossbars, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, front & rear easy clean floor mats, floor console w/cupholders , DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DARK SLATE SEATS, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator, 3-zone auto temp control, instrument panel satin silver bezel, rear air cond w/heater, BLACKBERRY PEARL, BLACK SIDE RAILS & CROSSBARS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent nine-inch video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
