2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Listing ID: 7320002

7320002 Stock #: 21128B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Light Shale

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 193,467 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat 2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Black Side Rails & Crossbars 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires Front & rear easy clean floor mats BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC DARK SLATE SEATS DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD) 24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ... SE PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires leather-wrapped shift knob leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls 2nd row pwr windows pwr windows w/1-touch feature pwr quarter vented windows

