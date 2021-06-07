2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SE PLUS GROUP , leather-wrapped shift knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, 2nd row pwr windows, pwr windows w/1-touch feature, pwr quarter vented windows, FRONT & REAR EASY CLEAN FLOOR MATS.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, black side rails & crossbars, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, front & rear easy clean floor mats, floor console w/cupholders , DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DARK SLATE SEATS, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK SIDE RAILS & CROSSBARS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent nine-inch video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9