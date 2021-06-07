Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,467 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SELF CERTIFY!!

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

193,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7320002
  Stock #: 21128B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Light Shale
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,467 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SE PLUS GROUP , leather-wrapped shift knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, 2nd row pwr windows, pwr windows w/1-touch feature, pwr quarter vented windows, FRONT & REAR EASY CLEAN FLOOR MATS.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, black side rails & crossbars, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, front & rear easy clean floor mats, floor console w/cupholders , DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DARK SLATE SEATS, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK SIDE RAILS & CROSSBARS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With features like an available Swivel 'n Go setup that configures into a table for four people and dual, independent nine-inch video monitors that can display DVD movies, video games or satellite-based SIRIUS Backseat TV, Chrysler's fifth-generation minivan is the obvious choice for satisfying rear-seat riders.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
DARK SLATE SEATS
DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...
SE PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires leather-wrapped shift knob leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls 2nd row pwr windows pwr windows w/1-touch feature pwr quarter vented windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

