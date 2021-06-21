Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

SELF CERTIFY!!

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

113,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7349960
  Stock #: BC0119A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 113,000 Miles! This Dodge Journey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler, trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, STONE WHITE.*This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 30GB hard disk drive, 6.5" touch screen display, PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 368-watt amplifier, (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer, auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control, heated front seats, premium instrument cluster w/display, vehicle info centre, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat, air conditioning w/3-zone temp control, easy entry seat system, rear air conditioning w/heater, DARK SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT, CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, front & rear aimable LED lamps, iPod control, remote start system, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect phone w/voice command, universal garage door opener, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), Warning chime.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for minivan utility and storage space, without the minivan look, the Journey is a viable option. With its available third-row seating, it offers more room than the Ford Escape and Chevy Equinox.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
STONE WHITE
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control heated front seats premium instrument cluster w/display vehicle info centre
SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 30GB hard disk drive 6.5" touch screen display
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps front & rear aimable LED lamps iPod control remote start system auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

