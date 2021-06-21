2010 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Only 113,000 Miles! This Dodge Journey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler, trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, STONE WHITE.*This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 30GB hard disk drive, 6.5" touch screen display, PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 368-watt amplifier, (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer, auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control, heated front seats, premium instrument cluster w/display, vehicle info centre, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat, air conditioning w/3-zone temp control, easy entry seat system, rear air conditioning w/heater, DARK SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT, CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, front & rear aimable LED lamps, iPod control, remote start system, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect phone w/voice command, universal garage door opener, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), Warning chime.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for minivan utility and storage space, without the minivan look, the Journey is a viable option. With its available third-row seating, it offers more room than the Ford Escape and Chevy Equinox.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9