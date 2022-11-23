2010 Ford Edge

$6,200 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9426618

Stock #: BC0257W

VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB18593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,135 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Driveline Traction Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Overall height: 1,702 mm Wheelbase: 2,824 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 76 L Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,925 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,971 L Curb weight: 1,853 kg Overall Length: 4,717 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,490 kg SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system

