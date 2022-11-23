$6,200+ tax & licensing
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
LIMITED - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
157,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9426618
- Stock #: BC0257W
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB18593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,135 KM
Vehicle Description
With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 157,135 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Driveline Traction Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,702 mm
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,971 L
Curb weight: 1,853 kg
Overall Length: 4,717 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,490 kg
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
