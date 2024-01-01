$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
XLT - Siriusxm
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,526 KM
Vehicle Description
and engaging driving dynamics. This 2010 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from
and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling
the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive
526 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm
Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda
as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships
and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Ford-Escape-2010-id10818305.html
