2010 Ford Escape

82,526 KM

2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

2010 Ford Escape

XLT - Siriusxm

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Used
82,526KM
VIN 1FMCU0D77AKA68161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,526 KM

Vehicle Description

and engaging driving dynamics. This 2010 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from


and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling


the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive


526 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty


please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm


Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda


as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships


and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Ford-Escape-2010-id10818305.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Low Mileage
PERFORMANCE
SiriusXM
competitive field of compact crossovers
the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks
well-appointed interior
few have the styling
especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls
Elliot Lake
Espanola
Alban
and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class
top-quality Honda models
though. Rather
our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable
Steering Wheel Audio Control! In the popular
the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 82

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2010 Ford Escape