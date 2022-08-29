$9,000+ tax & licensing
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
246,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325714
- Stock #: P01NA036
- VIN: 1GTSCUEA6AZ107026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 246,850 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab pickup has 246,850 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Power Steering
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ONStar Safe & Sound
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Rear Leg Room: 871 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Length: 5,847 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Overall height: 1,877 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,572 mm
Curb weight: 2,233 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5