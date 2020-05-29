+ taxes & licensing
Safe and reliable, this 2010 Honda CR-V EX comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Side curtain airbags, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system.*Let the Honda CR-V Put Your Family's Safety First *Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners, Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags, Child-proof rear door locks, Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2010 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, USB input jack, Upper & lower glove compartments, Under seat storage bin, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
