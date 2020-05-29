Menu
$12,262

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX- CERTIFIED

2010 Honda CR-V

EX- CERTIFIED

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$12,262

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5086158
  • Stock #: 22338A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H53AL801726
Exterior Colour
BROWN/
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Safe and reliable, this 2010 Honda CR-V EX comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Side curtain airbags, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system.*Let the Honda CR-V Put Your Family's Safety First *Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners, Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags, Child-proof rear door locks, Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2010 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, USB input jack, Upper & lower glove compartments, Under seat storage bin, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

