Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX-AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

LX-AS-IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588250
  • Stock #: 22410W
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H37AL820892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22410W
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Upper & lower glove compartments, Under seat storage bin.*This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Retractable centre tray table, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2010 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice.*AS-IS*AS-IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety, NOR do they quialify for any type of financing .This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2015 Acura MDX BASE-...
 68,900 KM
$28,012 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Fit LX-CE...
 110,126 KM
$8,996 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 59,620 KM
$11,445 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory