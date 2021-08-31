2010 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7859469

7859469 Stock #: 247836A

247836A VIN: KMHCN3BCXAU156074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 247836A

Mileage 130,025 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.