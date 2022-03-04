2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$4,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8589062

8589062 Stock #: 8311W

8311W VIN: 5NMSGDAG5AH398203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L Fuel Capacity: 68 L Overall Length: 4,676 mm Overall Width: 1,890 mm Overall height: 1,725 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,868 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,359 kg XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.