$4,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
212,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589062
- Stock #: 8311W
- VIN: 5NMSGDAG5AH398203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 212,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Overall Length: 4,676 mm
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,868 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,359 kg
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2