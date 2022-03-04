2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,000 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8589059

8589059 Stock #: 8304W

8304W VIN: JM1BL1H50A1107857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour F

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Silver aluminum rims Overall height: 1,470 mm Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Overall Width: 1,755 mm Rear Head Room: 964 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Front Head Room: 987 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,213 L Overall Length: 4,505 mm Manual child safety locks

