$2,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
265,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589059
- Stock #: 8304W
- VIN: JM1BL1H50A1107857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour F
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicle's interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazda's flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different. This hatchback has 265,000 kms. It's f in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cargo Area Light
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Silver aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,213 L
Overall Length: 4,505 mm
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2