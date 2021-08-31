2010 Mazda MAZDA5

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7999656

7999656 Stock #: 23550W

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.