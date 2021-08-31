Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

190,000 KM

$2,500

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

AS IS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

AS IS

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7999656
  • Stock #: 23550W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel

