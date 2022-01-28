$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250741
- Stock #: U1573
- VIN: JM1CR2W36A0365171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,485 KM
Vehicle Description
A compact mini-van, the 2010 Mazda5 is an essential family hauler that is practical and affordable. Mazda5 embraces the mini element of minivan but doesn't neglect the need for seating capacity and versatility. Its economical starting price, compact frame and nimble handling make the Mazda5 the perfect option for urban families with a tight budget and even tighter parking spaces. For Zoom Zoom fans, the Mazda5 offers the only 5-speed manual transmission in its segment. Fuel economy is another feature where the Mazda5 leads its class, with an EPA estimate of 28 mpg on the highway.This van has 178,485 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Rain sensing front wipers
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 780 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Overall Length: 4,620 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Max cargo capacity: 857 L
Overall height: 1,630 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm
Rear Leg Room: 893 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,482 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 942 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,250 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,040 mm
Overall Width: 1,745 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2