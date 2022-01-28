2010 Mazda MAZDA5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 4 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8250741

8250741 Stock #: U1573

U1573 VIN: JM1CR2W36A0365171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,485 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Rain sensing front wipers Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 50-50 Third Row Seat Metal-look door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Rear captain chairs Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 780 mm Wheelbase: 2,750 mm Overall Length: 4,620 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Max cargo capacity: 857 L Overall height: 1,630 mm Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm Rear Leg Room: 893 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,482 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 942 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,250 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,040 mm Overall Width: 1,745 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

