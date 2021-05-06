Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7071952
  Stock #: 0521-101
  VIN: WMWMF7C59ATZ73830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0521-101
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2010 Mini Cooper S

Super clean southern Ontario vehicle! Clean CarFax - no major accidents, non smoker

Heated leather seats, power windows, power mirrors, power locks. Panoramic sunroof

Oversized speedometer, steering wheel mounted tachometer, paddle shifters, sport mode. Lots of fun to drive!

Comes with a set of winters and all season tires!

$9,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

