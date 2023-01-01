2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 0 4 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,043 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors Full Third Row Seat Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Front Head Room: 1,023 mm Overall Width: 1,800 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,426 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,056 L Overall Length: 4,665 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,319 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 993 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 704 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,264 mm Curb weight: 1,710 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights

