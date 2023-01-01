$3,500+ tax & licensing
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
166,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010403
- Stock #: B01PA061T
- VIN: JA4JT3AX7AZ604712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,043 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mitsubishi Outlander is entertaining to drive while having plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 166,043 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application

Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
Full Third Row Seat
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate
Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,426 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,056 L
Overall Length: 4,665 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,319 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 993 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 704 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,264 mm
Curb weight: 1,710 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
