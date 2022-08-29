$7,000+ tax & licensing
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester
2.5PRMPK
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
149,934KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9301171
- Stock #: BC0256W
- VIN: JF2SH6CC9AH759759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,934 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 149,934 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V MPFI SOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,035 kg
Overall Length: 4,560 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Overall height: 1,700 mm
Wheelbase: 2,615 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,500 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
