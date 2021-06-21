Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

- SELF CERTIFY -

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

- SELF CERTIFY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7490163
  Stock #: U10108W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U10108W
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

