+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Synergy Series
Special Edition Camaro! Ground effects body styling - Front chin spoiler, Ducktail rear spoiler, skirts, special grille - super aggressive styling!
6.2L V8, 6 speed manual! 426 horsepower! K&N cold air intake, Hurst shifter
Z28 Replica wheels, Victory Red Brembo brakes
Sunroof, heads-up display, leather seats, SS embroidery, retro center gauges
$33,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6