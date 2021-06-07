Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 7255502
  2. 7255502
  3. 7255502
  4. 7255502
  5. 7255502
  6. 7255502
  7. 7255502
  8. 7255502
  9. 7255502
  10. 7255502
  11. 7255502
  12. 7255502
  13. 7255502
  14. 7255502
  15. 7255502
  16. 7255502
  17. 7255502
  18. 7255502
  19. 7255502
  20. 7255502
  21. 7255502
  22. 7255502
  23. 7255502
  24. 7255502
  25. 7255502
  26. 7255502
  27. 7255502
  28. 7255502
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7255502
  • Stock #: 0621-117
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW2B9208838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0621-117
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Synergy Series

Special Edition Camaro! Ground effects body styling - Front chin spoiler, Ducktail rear spoiler, skirts, special grille - super aggressive styling!

6.2L V8, 6 speed manual! 426 horsepower! K&N cold air intake, Hurst shifter

Z28 Replica wheels, Victory Red Brembo brakes

Sunroof, heads-up display, leather seats, SS embroidery, retro center gauges

$33,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2001 Ford Mustang BU...
 61,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 44,000 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT
 90,000 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory