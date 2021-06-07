2011 Chevrolet Camaro

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7255502

7255502 Stock #: 0621-117

0621-117 VIN: 2G1FT1EW2B9208838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 0621-117

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.