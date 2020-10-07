Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

91,053 KM

$10,300

+ tax & licensing
91,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: BC0102A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0102A
  • Mileage 91,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

