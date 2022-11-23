2011 Chevrolet Equinox

$5,300 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 5 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 220,512 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall height: 1,684 mm Wheelbase: 2,857 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,418 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,803 L Overall Length: 4,771 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Curb weight: 1,801 kg Power child safety locks SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

