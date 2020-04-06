Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van CARGO -CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van CARGO -CERTIFIED!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 4846365
  2. 4846365
  3. 4846365
  4. 4846365
  5. 4846365
  6. 4846365
  7. 4846365
  8. 4846365
  9. 4846365
  10. 4846365
  11. 4846365
  12. 4846365
  13. 4846365
  14. 4846365
  15. 4846365
Contact Seller

$7,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,149KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4846365
  • Stock #: 19375A
  • VIN: 1GCSGAFX5B1109355
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Medium Dark Pewter
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Tried-and-true, this 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van CARGO comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Horn, single note, Child security rear door locks on side loading doors, Child safety seat, top tether, Air bags, front, driver and front passenger -inc: passenger detecting system.*Know the Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Air bags, front row head curtain.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*WINDOW PACKAGE, FIXED GLASS, REAR CARGO DOORS, TRANSMISSION, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SOLID PAINT, SEATS, FRONT, VINYL -inc: integral head restraints (STD), MEDIUM DARK PEWTER, VINYL SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.3L V6 (STD).*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
Additional Features
  • Solid Paint
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • SUMMIT WHITE
  • MEDIUM DARK PEWTER VINYL SEAT TRIM
  • AIR CONDITIONING MANUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL (STD)
  • WINDOW PACKAGE FIXED GLASS REAR CARGO DOORS
  • ENGINE VORTEC 4.3L V6 (STD)
  • BODY CODE STANDARD (STD)
  • AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO -inc: seek/scan digital clock (2) front speakers (STD)
  • SEATS FRONT VINYL -inc: integral head restraints (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
  • AXLE REAR 3.42

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
 14,445 KM
$73,120 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 95,002 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 31,852 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Send A Message