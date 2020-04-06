2011 Chevrolet Express

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Vinyl Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C

Additional Features Solid Paint

Conventional Spare Tire

SUMMIT WHITE

MEDIUM DARK PEWTER VINYL SEAT TRIM

AIR CONDITIONING MANUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL (STD)

WINDOW PACKAGE FIXED GLASS REAR CARGO DOORS

ENGINE VORTEC 4.3L V6 (STD)

BODY CODE STANDARD (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO -inc: seek/scan digital clock (2) front speakers (STD)

SEATS FRONT VINYL -inc: integral head restraints (STD)

TRANSMISSION 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

AXLE REAR 3.42

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.