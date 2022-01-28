2011 Chrysler 200

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8223900

8223900 Stock #: 8259A

8259A VIN: 1C3BC2FG4BN596496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8259A

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Type of tires: Touring AS Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Flexible Polished aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 64 L Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Head Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L Rear Head Room: 975 mm Rear Leg Room: 920 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Overall Width: 1,843 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm Overall Length: 4,869 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm Wheelbase: 2,766 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.