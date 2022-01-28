$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
150,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8223900
- Stock #: 8259A
- VIN: 1C3BC2FG4BN596496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For a modern, sophisticated sedan that feels like a luxury car, but is priced like an economy car, the sleek Chrysler 200 is an unbeatable value. This 2011 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 150,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3BC2FG4BN596496.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Type of tires: Touring AS
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Polished aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Rear Leg Room: 920 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Overall Width: 1,843 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Overall Length: 4,869 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
Wheelbase: 2,766 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
