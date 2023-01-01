$1,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,700
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT - Siriusxm
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$1,700
+ taxes & licensing
222,065KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10365888
- Stock #: N10PA181W
- VIN: 1FMCU0DGXBKA71041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,065 KM
Vehicle Description
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2011 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 222,065 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Rear window remote window operation
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Fuel Type: Flexible
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,877 L
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Overall Length: 4,437 mm
Overall Width: 1,806 mm
Wheelbase: 2,619 mm
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,552 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2