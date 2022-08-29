$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2011 Ford F-150
2011 Ford F-150
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
297,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281767
- Stock #: BC0315W
- VIN: 1FTEX1EM9BFA90204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 297,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 297,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 2,012 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,661 mm
Overall Length: 5,888 mm
Curb weight: 2,419 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Overall height: 1,933 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2