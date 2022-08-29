2011 Ford F-150

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9281767

9281767 Stock #: BC0315W

BC0315W VIN: 1FTEX1EM9BFA90204

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Exterior Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Front Ventilated disc brakes Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 2,012 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Wheelbase: 3,683 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,661 mm Overall Length: 5,888 mm Curb weight: 2,419 kg Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Overall height: 1,933 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.