2011 Ford Ranger

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8496092

8496092 Stock #: 22440D

22440D VIN: 1FTLR4FE8BPA50345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Interior Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Center Console: Partial with storage Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Front Ventilated disc brakes Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Rear jump seat Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 996 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L Rear Head Room: 904 mm Rear Hip Room: 503 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm Wheelbase: 3,192 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm Overall Width: 1,811 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,720 mm Curb weight: 1,633 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Overall Length: 5,171 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

