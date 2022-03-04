$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
203,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496092
- Stock #: 22440D
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE8BPA50345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 203,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trailer Hitch
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Partial with storage
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Rear jump seat
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L
Rear Head Room: 904 mm
Rear Hip Room: 503 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm
Wheelbase: 3,192 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,720 mm
Curb weight: 1,633 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg
Overall Length: 5,171 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
