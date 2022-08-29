2011 Honda Accord

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9036277

9036277 Stock #: BC0488

BC0488 VIN: 1HGCP2F89BA802840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Front Head Room: 991 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 946 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 397 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,560 kg Overall height: 1,476 mm Overall Length: 4,930 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg Overall Width: 1,846 mm Wheelbase: 2,800 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,479 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Hip Room: 1,438 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,379 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.