$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2011 Honda Accord
Sedan SE - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
136,385KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281779
- Stock #: N01PA063T
- VIN: 1HGCP2F60BA800604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,385 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Honda Accord Sedan is a very good choice among 2011 midsize cars, thanks to its high safety rating and upscale cabin, according to US News & World Report. This 2011 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2011 Honda Accord Sedan provides the refinement you want in a four-door model. At the same time, it offers modern style and amenities to appeal to a wide range of buyers. Thanks to a spacious and quiet cabin, this sedan makes the ideal choice as a daily commuter. This sedan has 136,385 kms. It's dark sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Metal-look shift knob trim
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 397 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Overall Length: 4,930 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,846 mm
Wheelbase: 2,800 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,479 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,379 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,496 kg
Front Head Room: 1,051 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
