2011 Honda Accord

$8,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9281779

9281779 Stock #: N01PA063T

N01PA063T VIN: 1HGCP2F60BA800604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,385 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Metal-look shift knob trim Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 397 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,476 mm Overall Length: 4,930 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,846 mm Wheelbase: 2,800 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,479 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Hip Room: 1,438 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,379 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,496 kg Front Head Room: 1,051 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.