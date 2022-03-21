$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour
EX-L - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
276,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8866220
- Stock #: BC0267W
- VIN: 5J6TF2H56BL800109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 276,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Slotting somewhere between a wagon and crossover SUV, the Honda Crosstour looks like nothing thats roamed our roads before, according to KBB.com. This 2011 Honda Crosstour is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Finally, the car you need and the car you want are one and the same. The Honda Crosstour is as aggressive as it looks and more efficient than you'd think. It's packed with innovative technology. Some designed to help you navigate the road; some to help you enjoy the ride. This versatile wagon delivers the reliability and efficiency you'd expect from a Honda. This wagon has 276,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Rear Leg Room: 940 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,999 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Width: 1,898 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,320 kg
Overall height: 1,670 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,453 L
Curb weight: 1,845 kg
Wheelbase: 2,797 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2