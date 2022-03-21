2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8866220

Stock #: BC0267W

VIN: 5J6TF2H56BL800109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control In-Dash 6-disc CD player Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Rear Leg Room: 940 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,999 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Overall Width: 1,898 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,320 kg Overall height: 1,670 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,453 L Curb weight: 1,845 kg Wheelbase: 2,797 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

