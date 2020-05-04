Menu
2011 Honda Civic

Sdn SE-AS/IS

2011 Honda Civic

Sdn SE-AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942512
  • Stock #: 22268W
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F60BH009631
Exterior Colour
BLUE/
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, USB device connector, Tilt/telescoping steering column.*This Honda Civic Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry w/electronic trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety Nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

