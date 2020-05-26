2011 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda CR-V delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.*This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *USB input jack, Upper & lower glove compartments, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Security system, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
