2011 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 8942311

8942311 Stock #: 23992A

23992A VIN: 5J6RE4H73BL803639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,220 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Partial with covered storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium audio system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,388 mm Front Head Room: 987 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 979 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Curb weight: 1,614 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L Overall Length: 4,555 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Front Hip Room: 1,421 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.