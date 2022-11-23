2011 Honda Ridgeline

$18,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 4 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408721

9408721 Stock #: N01PA043T

N01PA043T VIN: 5FPYK1F5XBB501981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,480 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Concealed antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with covered storage Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Metal-look shift knob trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Liftgate window: Power Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg Wheelbase: 3,100 mm Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Overall Length: 5,255 mm Overall Width: 1,976 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.