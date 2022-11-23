$18,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2011 Honda Ridgeline
2011 Honda Ridgeline
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
165,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9408721
- Stock #: N01PA043T
- VIN: 5FPYK1F5XBB501981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,480 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 165,480 kms. It's polished metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
MP3 Player
Concealed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Metal-look shift knob trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg
Wheelbase: 3,100 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Length: 5,255 mm
Overall Width: 1,976 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5