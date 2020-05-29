2011 Hyundai Elantra

Comfort Air Conditioning Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts

Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

Front & rear crumple zones

Front side-impact airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD

Engine Immobilizer Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats

Front passenger seatback pocket Windows Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Chrome accented grille Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna Exterior Front fog lights Power Options Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features Alarm System

Sunglass Holder

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front stabilizer bar

Rear window defroster w/timer

90-amp alternator

(3) assist grips

Air filter

active head restraints

Hood buckling creases

Pwr tilt/slide sunroof

Pwr window lockout

Shift interlock system

Body-side reinforcements

T125/80D15 compact spare tire

Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers

Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down

(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets

Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Front & rear side-curtain airbags

Cloth door trim inserts

EcoShift indicator

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

P205/55HR16 tires

Headlights w/escort & welcome functions

Needle punch floor carpeting

Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window

Front/rear door map & bottle pockets

Smart pedal

Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround

16" x 6" aluminum alloy wheels

Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension

48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)

1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine

Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna

Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time

Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk

Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights

Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open

3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock

Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks

60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holder, (3) adjustable head rests

172 watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control, RDS

