2011 Hyundai Elantra

- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Front side-impact airbags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
- Engine Immobilizer
- Convenience
-
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Front passenger seatback pocket
- Windows
-
- Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Chrome accented grille
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- Power Options
-
- Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
- Additional Features
-
- Alarm System
- Sunglass Holder
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front stabilizer bar
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- 90-amp alternator
- (3) assist grips
- Air filter
- active head restraints
- Hood buckling creases
- Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
- Pwr window lockout
- Shift interlock system
- Body-side reinforcements
- T125/80D15 compact spare tire
- Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
- Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
- (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
- Pwr front & rear disc brakes
- Front & rear side-curtain airbags
- Cloth door trim inserts
- EcoShift indicator
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- P205/55HR16 tires
- Headlights w/escort & welcome functions
- Needle punch floor carpeting
- Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window
- Front/rear door map & bottle pockets
- Smart pedal
- Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
- 16" x 6" aluminum alloy wheels
- Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension
- 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
- Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
- 1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
- Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
- Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
- Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
- Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
- Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
- Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
- 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock
- Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
- 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holder, (3) adjustable head rests
- 172 watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control, RDS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.