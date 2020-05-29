Menu
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

  172,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5067369
  Stock #: 0120-113
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE2BH051145
Exterior Colour
Harbour Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Grey (RAS)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS - AS-IS

1.8L 4 cylinder engine, 6 speed manual transmission - Brand new clutch!
Heated seats front and rear
Bluetooth hands free calling and audio, AUX, USB
Comes with OEM carpeted mats along with OEM winter rubber mats

$2500 + HST AS-IS

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Safety
  • 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Front passenger seatback pocket
Windows
  • Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Chrome accented grille
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In-glass antenna
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
Power Options
  • Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
  • Alarm System
  • Sunglass Holder
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • 90-amp alternator
  • (3) assist grips
  • Air filter
  • active head restraints
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
  • Pwr window lockout
  • Shift interlock system
  • Body-side reinforcements
  • T125/80D15 compact spare tire
  • Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
  • Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
  • (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
  • Pwr front & rear disc brakes
  • Front & rear side-curtain airbags
  • Cloth door trim inserts
  • EcoShift indicator
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • P205/55HR16 tires
  • Headlights w/escort & welcome functions
  • Needle punch floor carpeting
  • Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window
  • Front/rear door map & bottle pockets
  • Smart pedal
  • Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
  • 16" x 6" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension
  • 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
  • 1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
  • Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
  • Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
  • Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
  • Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
  • Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
  • 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock
  • Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
  • 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holder, (3) adjustable head rests
  • 172 watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control, RDS

Email Dealer

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

