Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,317 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8519819
  • Stock #: H393809B
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG1BG053518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,317 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 50,581 KM
$26,859 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Pr...
 21,484 KM
$40,795 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 79,193 KM
$26,096 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory