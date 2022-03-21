$3,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Vehicle Description
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 251,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 198HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 464 L
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,954 kg
Overall Length: 4,820 mm
Overall Width: 1,835 mm
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Wheelbase: 2,795 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,403 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,395 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 967 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,454 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
