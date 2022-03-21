2011 Hyundai Sonata ...

$5,200 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8938396

Stock #: 23984W

VIN: 5NPEB4AC8BH066317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 464 L Fuel Capacity: 70 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,954 kg Overall Length: 4,820 mm Overall Width: 1,835 mm Overall height: 1,470 mm Wheelbase: 2,795 mm Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm Rear Leg Room: 880 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Front Hip Room: 1,403 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,395 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 967 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,454 kg Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

