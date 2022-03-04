$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2011 Jeep Patriot
2011 Jeep Patriot
Sport - AS IS
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
191,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484420
- Stock #: 22827B
- VIN: 1J4NF2GBXBD275498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,306 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Cloth Seats
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
Overall Length: 4,415 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,535 L
Overall Width: 1,758 mm
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5