2011 Jeep Patriot
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
152,107KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8646620
- Stock #: 23837W
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB2BD173712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,107 KM
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2011 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 152,107 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
Overall Length: 4,415 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,535 L
Overall Width: 1,758 mm
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
