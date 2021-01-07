2011 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Single low note horn Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS) Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front Floor Mats Full Length Floor Console Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers 12V aux pwr outlet Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna Comfort NO AIR CONDITIONING Seating Rear Folding Seat Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Power Options Pwr steering Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Windows Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass Trim Body Colour Grille Accent colour fender flares Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar Locking glove box Front stabilizer bar 140-amp alternator driver height adjustment Cargo tie down loops Front seat area carpet 3.21 Axle Ratio Hill start assist 600-CCA maintenance free battery Front seatback map pockets Base Interior Accents Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Storage Tray Black rear bumper Electronic roll mitigation Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system Black front bumper Front passenger seat belt alert Fold-away manual mirrors Temp & compass gauge 200 km/h speedometer Low-back front bucket seats Outside tire carrier Rear compartment covered storage Rear seat outboard head restraints Rear seat/cargo area carpet Reclining front seats Sliding sun visors w/mirrors Sport bar w/full padding TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Cargo compartment floor mat Vinyl shift knob Easy-access passenger seat Fuel Tank Skid Plate (2) front/(1) rear tow hooks Hydraulic assist brake boost Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle 3.8L OHV 12-valve SMPI V6 engine

