2011 Jeep Wrangler

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6448837
  VIN: 1J4AA2D19BL505286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black Interior (A7X9)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport

Angry lil jeep!
3.8L V6 engine, 6 speed manual, Legendary jeep 4x4!
Super fun to drive, short wheelbase makes this the best for off-roading!
Removable hardtop, removable roof panels, fold down windshield, removable doors
Manual windows, manual locks, manual transmission !
Aftermarket bluetooth stereo with hands free calling

$15,900 + HST Certified!

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Single low note horn
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Full Length Floor Console
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
12V aux pwr outlet
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
NO AIR CONDITIONING
Rear Folding Seat
Normal Duty Suspension
Pwr steering
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Body Colour Grille
Accent colour fender flares
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Locking glove box
Front stabilizer bar
140-amp alternator
driver height adjustment
Cargo tie down loops
Front seat area carpet
3.21 Axle Ratio
Hill start assist
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Front seatback map pockets
Base Interior Accents
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Storage Tray
Black rear bumper
Electronic roll mitigation
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
Black front bumper
Front passenger seat belt alert
Fold-away manual mirrors
Temp & compass gauge
200 km/h speedometer
Low-back front bucket seats
Outside tire carrier
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Reclining front seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Cargo compartment floor mat
Vinyl shift knob
Easy-access passenger seat
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle
3.8L OHV 12-valve SMPI V6 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

