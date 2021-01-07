+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Angry lil jeep!
3.8L V6 engine, 6 speed manual, Legendary jeep 4x4!
Super fun to drive, short wheelbase makes this the best for off-roading!
Removable hardtop, removable roof panels, fold down windshield, removable doors
Manual windows, manual locks, manual transmission !
Aftermarket bluetooth stereo with hands free calling
$15,900 + HST Certified!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9