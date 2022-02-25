$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
LX - Heated Seats
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
174,311KM
Used
- Stock #: 23739W
- VIN: 5XYKTDA22BG185611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,311 KM
Vehicle Description
A perfect package with all the needed attributed, including the low and affordable price. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.This SUV has 174,311 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,052 L
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
