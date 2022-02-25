$9,484+ tax & licensing
$9,484
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2011 Mazda CX-7
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$9,484
+ taxes & licensing
107,823KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8450988
- Stock #: U1554A
- VIN: JM3ER2B58B0391702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,823 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Mazda CX-7 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is one of the sportiest compact SUVs available. If you looking for a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy all of your needs. This SUV has 107,823 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,658 L
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Curb weight: 1,588 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,682 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2