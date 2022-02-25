2011 Mazda CX-7

$9,484 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 8 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: JM3ER2B58B0391702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,823 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Overall Width: 1,872 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Wheelbase: 2,750 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,658 L Overall height: 1,645 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Curb weight: 1,588 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,682 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

