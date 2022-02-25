$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
251,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356317
- Stock #: BC0153W
- VIN: JM1DE1HY6B0127843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,888 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Mazda2 makes its way into the small-car category with a big smile and a small engine. It also carries its own unique power-train options, suspension setup and sense of interior and exterior style. If you're looking for a small car with sporty driving dynamics, simple packaging and a budget-friendly sticker price, the Mazda2 is worthy of consideration.This hatchback has 251,888 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 100HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with storage
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall Width: 1,694 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
Fuel Capacity: 43 L
Wheelbase: 2,489 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Max cargo capacity: 787 L
Overall Length: 3,950 mm
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Rear Leg Room: 838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,300 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
