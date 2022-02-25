2011 Mazda MAZDA2

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 8 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8356317

8356317 Stock #: BC0153W

BC0153W VIN: JM1DE1HY6B0127843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 251,888 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with storage Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Overall Width: 1,694 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Head Room: 993 mm Rear Head Room: 940 mm Fuel Capacity: 43 L Wheelbase: 2,489 mm Urethane shift knob trim Max cargo capacity: 787 L Overall Length: 3,950 mm Overall height: 1,476 mm Rear Leg Room: 838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,300 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.