2011 Mazda MAZDA3

148,370 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - SELF CERTIFY -

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - SELF CERTIFY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6279018
  Stock #: U9838W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,370 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE WINTER TIRES AND RIMS Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel

