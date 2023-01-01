2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 2 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9503152

9503152 Stock #: 1-237578W

1-237578W VIN: JM1BL1VF2B1394472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Silver aluminum rims Overall height: 1,470 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Overall Width: 1,755 mm Rear Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Urethane shift knob trim Max cargo capacity: 335 L Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Front Head Room: 987 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,590 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

