2011 Nissan Juke

$6,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 3 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8078032

8078032 Stock #: 23671W

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ignition Red Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 23671W

Mileage 170,313 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection IGNITION RED METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.