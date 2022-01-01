Menu
2011 Nissan Juke

170,313 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

SV - AWD - AS IS

2011 Nissan Juke

SV - AWD - AS IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

170,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8078032
  • Stock #: 23671W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ignition Red Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23671W
  • Mileage 170,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
IGNITION RED METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

