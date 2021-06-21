Menu
2011 RAM 1500

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,200

+ tax & licensing
Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

SELF CERTIFY !!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7390415
  Stock #: 21197A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service speed control carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat front/rear floor mats speed control
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD transmission oil cooler HD engine cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

