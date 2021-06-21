2011 RAM 1500

$9,200 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7390415

7390415 Stock #: 21197A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS 26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service speed control carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat front/rear floor mats speed control 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD transmission oil cooler HD engine cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.